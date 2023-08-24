Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt among 6 nations set to join BRICS economic bloc
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt among 6 nations set to join BRICS economic bloc

Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt among 6 nations set to join BRICS economic bloc

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a BRICS group photo during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Aug 23, 2023. (File photo: AP/Gianluigi Guercia)

24 Aug 2023 04:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG: Iran and Saudi Arabia are among six nations invited on Thursday (Aug 24) to join the BRICS bloc of developing economies.

The United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia are also set to join the bloc from 2024.

The announcement was made at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose country is the current BRICS chair.

BRICS is currently made up of the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Those five members agreed at this week's summit to expand the bloc.

It is the second time that BRICS has decided to expand. The bloc was formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa was added in 2010.

The BRICS bloc represents around 40 per cent of the world's population and contributes more than a quarter of global gross domestic product.

Three of the group's other leaders are attending the summit and were present alongside Ramaphosa for the announcement, including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not travel to the summit after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March for the abduction of children from Ukraine.

He has participated in the summit virtually, while Russia was represented at the announcement in Johannesburg by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Related:

Source: AP/kg

Related Topics

BRICS

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.