Membership expansion top on the agenda at upcoming BRICS Summit in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG: The admission of new members into the BRICS grouping will be a key topic on the agenda as the 15th BRICS Summit kicks off in Johannesburg on Tuesday (Aug 22).

While 23 countries have formally expressed their interest in joining the bloc, officials said a total of 40 are considering seeking membership.

However, it is not a straightforward decision as unanimous support among all existing members is needed before any of them can be officially admitted.