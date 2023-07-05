With largest proven oil reserves in the world, Venezuela eyes BRICS membership to boost declining economy

Brazil, Russia and China are in support of Venezuela’s candidacy, as the group works to build up its influence in Latin America.

“We are going to discuss all official requests and take them to the BRICS, then we will decide. If anybody asks me what I think, I would say that I am in favour,” said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose country neighbours Venezuela.

A CHANGING WORLD

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said the world is changing, with the BRICS nations leading the way.

"In this new world of geopolitics, a very important movement has emerged – the BRICS, a powerful movement that undoubtedly becomes today the spearhead or the vanguard of the processes of change, of world geopolitics (and) of world power,” he said.

The oil-producing country has been isolated for the past four years, after Europe, the United States and Canada imposed sanctions on it in 2019 for allegedly undermining democracy.

It is now trying to re-enter the world stage as a key player in foreign markets, and also aiming to send a political message, said experts.