Britain, France refine Ukraine peace plan with new Washington trip in mind

PARIS: France and Britain are aiming to finalise with Ukraine, possibly "in days", a peace plan to present to the United States, while building bridges between the US and Ukraine before possible talks in Washington, diplomats said.



President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Keir Starmer have held several calls, separately, with Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the presidents of the US and Ukraine held a fractious meeting last Friday in the Oval Office that led to a suspension of US military aid to Kyiv.



The breakdown in US-Ukraine ties has given new urgency to the two European nuclear powers' efforts to pull together ideas for a peace plan that would initially outline a short truce but also eventually include broader security guarantees.



Britain and France have both said the US would be needed for future assurances.



"We're looking at putting this plan together in days and not weeks," said one senior European diplomat.