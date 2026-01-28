Canada PM Carney denies retracting Davos comments in talk with Trump

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday (Jan 27) said he spoke to US President Donald Trump on Monday but denied he had retracted comments last week that irritated the US President.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that during the call, Carney "was very aggressively walking back" some of the remarks he made during a speech in Davos in which he urged nations to accept the end of a rules-based global order.

Carney - citing US tariffs on key Canadian imports - is pushing to diversify trade away from the United States, which takes around 70 per cent of all Canadian exports.

Trump reacted unhappily to Carney's Davos speech, saying Canada only existed because of the United States, and later said he would impose a 100 per cent tariff on Canadian imports if Ottawa concluded a trade deal with China.

"To be absolutely clear, and I said this to the president - I meant what I said in Davos," Carney told reporters.