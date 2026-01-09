Kickboxing robots, self-driving cars: AI-powered tech dominates first major tech showcase of 2026

LAS VEGAS: A robot sings “Made in Singapore” on a crowded show floor, drawing smiles – and video-taking – from attendees.

The performer, named Tomo, is a dexterous humanoid robot developed by Singapore-based firm Emage Group.

Designed for commercial use, the robot can handle delicate medical components, pack boxes and manipulate objects as small as a needle.

“It is designed to adapt to any solution. Our architecture allows us to do that because we have very easy programming,” Emage’s business development and project manager Phone Lwin Oo told CNA.

Tomo was one of thousands of artificial intelligence-powered technologies on display at this year’s CES, the world’s largest annual tech showcase that began last Sunday (Jan 4) and runs until Friday.

Formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, CES has become a proving ground for how far and fast AI is reshaping everyday life.

More than 4,500 exhibitors from around the world, including 1,400 start-ups and tech giants such as Samsung, Meta and Nvidia, have descended on Las Vegas to showcase what they believe is the future of technology.