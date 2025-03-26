China poses biggest military, cyber threat to US, intel chiefs say

WASHINGTON: China remains the top military and cyber threat to the US, according to a report by US intelligence agencies published on Tuesday (Mar 25) that said Beijing was making "steady but uneven" progress on capabilities it could use to capture Taiwan.

China has the ability to hit the US with conventional weapons, compromise US infrastructure through cyber attacks and target its assets in space, the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community said, adding that Beijing also seeks to displace the US as the top AI power by 2030.

Russia, along with Iran, North Korea and China, seeks to challenge the US through deliberate campaigns to gain an advantage, with Moscow's war in Ukraine affording a "wealth of lessons regarding combat against Western weapons and intelligence in a large-scale war," the report said.

Released ahead of testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee by President Donald Trump's intelligence chiefs, the report said China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) likely planned to use large language models to create fake news, imitate personas, and enable attack networks.

"China's military is fielding advanced capabilities, including hypersonic weapons, stealth aircraft, advanced submarines, stronger space and cyber warfare assets and a larger arsenal of nuclear weapons," Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told the committee. She labeled Beijing as Washington's "most capable strategic competitor".

"China almost certainly has a multifaceted, national-level strategy designed to displace the United States as the world's most influential AI power by 2030," the report said.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe told the committee that China had made only "intermittent" efforts to curtail the flow of precursor chemicals fueling the US fentanyl crisis due to its reluctance to crack down on lucrative Chinese businesses.

Trump has increased tariffs on all Chinese imports by 20 per cent to punish Beijing for what Trump called its failure to halt shipments of fentanyl chemicals.

China has denied playing a role in the crisis, the leading cause of US drug overdose deaths. The issue has become a major point of friction between the Trump administration and Chinese officials.

"There is nothing to prevent China ... from cracking down on fentanyl precursors," Ratcliffe said.

The spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington, Liu Pengyu, said the US has long "hyped up" the China threat as an excuse to maintain US military hegemony.

"China is determined to be a force for peace, stability and progress in the world, and also determined to defend our national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," Liu said, adding that "fentanyl abuse is a problem that the United States itself must confront and resolve."