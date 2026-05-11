China, US to hold trade talks in Seoul ahead of Trump-Xi summit

BEIJING: Senior Chinese and US officials will hold talks in South Korea in the coming days, Beijing's commerce ministry and Washington's treasury secretary said Sunday (May 10), ahead of an expected summit between leaders Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.

The Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement that Vice Premier He Lifeng, Beijing's top economic official, will attend "consultations on mutual economic and trade issues" in South Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X: "On Wednesday, I will stop in Seoul for a discussion with Vice Premier He Lifeng of China, before continuing on to Beijing for the Leaders' Summit between President Trump and President Xi."

Trump is set to visit China for a high-stakes summit with Xi, with the leaders of the world's top two economies expected to focus on easing tensions over trade and Taiwan, with the war in the Middle East looming in the background.