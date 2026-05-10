Caught in the crosshairs: China’s pushback against US sanctions signals tougher era for global business

SHENZHEN: When the United States sanctioned five Chinese refiners accused of trading Iranian oil last month, the move was hardly unusual.

But China’s response was.

For the first time, it invoked its “Blocking Rules”, a 2021 measure formally known as the Rules on Counteracting Unjustified Extraterritorial Application of Foreign Legislation and Other Measures.

In essence, it ordered its citizens and companies not to recognise or comply with US sanctions.

Analysts say the move marks one of Beijing’s clearest attempts yet to shift from diplomatic protest towards active enforcement.

“It signals that China is no longer just drafting technicalities - it is building a systemic legal fortress to shield its industry and supply chain,” Carl Li, an equity partner at Zhong Lun Law Firm in Shanghai, told CNA.