US taps industrial waste to cut reliance on China for rare earths

AUSTIN, Texas: In the United States, rare earths have become one of the sharpest flashpoints in its rivalry with China, with sweeping implications for national security and the global economy.

The race to reduce rare earth dependence on Beijing has fuelled Washington’s scramble for overseas deals and mineral diplomacy.

But a potential solution is emerging much closer to home – and far above ground – in America’s own industrial waste.

Some researchers say the answer may be hiding in plain sight in the form of existing mine tailings, coal ash and mineral processing waste.

These materials could contain significant, recoverable amounts of rare earth elements – enough to meet much, if not all, of the US’ needs.