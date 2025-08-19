Popular Chinese brands look to brew success in US despite tariff threats

NEW YORK: When Luckin Coffee opened its first two stores in New York City in June, it became the latest in a string of Chinese brands to set up shop on American soil.

The chain – founded in Beijing in 2017 – already has more than 26,000 stores worldwide, including in Singapore and Malaysia.

Known for its bestsellers like coconut latte and an app-based ordering system, it overtook Starbucks as China’s biggest coffee chain two years ago.

It is among popular Chinese companies that are betting big on American consumers, despite the ongoing trade war between China and the United States.

While analysts say the conditions are ripe for such firms to enter the US market, they warn that President Donald Trump’s tariffs might stand in the way.

STRONG SIGNS OF SUCCESS

Fellow Chinese beverage chain Heytea launched its first US store in late 2023, while Beijing-based toy retailer Pop Mart – which sells the wildly popular Labubu dolls – opened its first permanent store in the US that same year following the success of a pop-up store.

Both companies have shown strong signs of success in the American market, with Heytea now having 30 stores across the country. It is also reportedly the fastest-growing tea brand in the US at the moment.

Pop Mart is seeing astronomical growth as well, in part due to the popularity of Labubu dolls.

The company said its US revenue surged more than 500 per cent between 2023 and 2024, while sales in the first quarter of this year climbed 900 per cent compared to the same period last year. It now has 22 stores in the US.