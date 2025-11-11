US climate activists shifting from mass marches to targeted campaigns, say experts

NEW YORK: Climate activists in the United States are shifting away from mass demonstrations to smaller localised, targeted events aimed at everyday concerns like jobs and energy costs, according to analysts.

The movement is entering a new phase that focuses less on moral outrage and more about practical solutions, they noted.

At a “Sun Day” climate event in New York City in September, crowds gathered not to block roads or chant slogans, but to celebrate clean energy.

The shift comes amid political polarisation, with US President Donald Trump recently dismissing climate change as the “greatest con job” in the world – a stance that has fuelled frustration among environmental advocates.

Vermont Democratic Senator Peter Welch criticised Trump’s policies at the New York event, saying they slash green jobs, cut clean energy tax credits and raise costs for families and businesses.

“He's taking jobs away from our kids. He's taking jobs away from our communities. And we are not going to take it,” he said.