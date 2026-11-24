Speaking to CNA’s Asia Now, he pointed to a deep division between fossil fuel producing and exporting countries on one side, and fossil fuel importers and countries that prioritise climate action on the other.

Another sticking point was the reluctance of wealthy nations to provide climate funding to developing countries to tackle climate change, Jotzo said.

Russell Marsh, Southeast Asia lead for energy transition and climate finance at think tank E3G, noted there were some positive developments at the summit despite the failure to reach a broader agreement.

He cited progress on the extension of a just transition programme, as well as voluntary agreements involving governments, businesses and other organisations.

“There wasn't the overarching consensus on this cover decision and that's disappointing. (But) it doesn't mean that no progress was made at COP31,” he CNA938 on Tuesday (Nov 24).

According to a statement by the UN climate change body, COP31 also made progress on climate finance and gave a significant boost to electrification, with countries representing around half the global economy backing a goal of 35 per cent electrification by 2035 or indicating plans to achieve it earlier.