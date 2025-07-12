Death toll rises to four in Red Sea Houthi ship attack: EU naval force

DUBAI: Four crew members of a cargo ship attacked and sunk by Yemeni rebels earlier this week are presumed dead, an EU naval force said Friday (July 11), with search operations ongoing in the Red Sea.

"Fifteen crew members are missing. The four presumed casualties are among the missing crew members," the European Union's Operation Aspides naval task force told AFP, citing a private company conducting search and rescue operations.

On Monday, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels attacked the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C in the Red Sea off the port city of Hodeida for two days before sinking it. The group says it is acting in solidarity with the Palestinian people over the war in Gaza.

It was the second such attack on maritime shipping in the vital waterway in as many days after months of hiatus, marking a return to the rebels' campaign against shipping they accuse of having links to Israel.