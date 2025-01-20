Trump promises 'brand new day' at pre-inauguration victory rally

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump told thousands of roaring supporters on Sunday (Jan 19) that he would "fix every single crisis facing our country", taking a campaign-style victory lap inside a packed Washington arena a day before he returns to power with plans to aggressively reshape US immigration and trade policy.

"Tomorrow, at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength, prosperity, dignity and pride," he said.

Trump's "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" took place at Capital One Arena, an indoor hockey and basketball venue that will also host some of Monday's inauguration festivities after forecasts of bitter cold prompted officials to move the planned outdoor events inside.

The rally resembled the free-wheeling campaign speeches that have been a Trump staple since his first White House run in 2016, with the former and future president delivering a mix of boasts, false claims and sweeping promises to the delight of the crowd.

"This is the greatest political movement in American history, and 75 days ago, we achieved the most epic political victory our country has ever seen," he said. "Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed of strength and fix every single crisis facing our country."

The event marked his first major address in Washington since he delivered a speech on Jan 6, 2021, to his supporters that preceded the storming of the US Capitol.

Trump's rally, along with his inaugural address on Monday, could preview the tone he plans to adopt during his second White House term. In recent weeks, Trump has bewildered foreign allies by musing aloud about taking over Greenland and the Panama Canal and turning Canada into a US state.

Immigration will be a target of Trump's first executive actions after taking office, along with energy issues and policies aimed at promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, his incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz told CBS.

Trump said he would shut down the southern border, "bring back law and order to our cities" and "get radical woke ideologies the hell out of our military", among other promises.

"By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump had breakfast with Republican US senators at Blair House, the guest quarters across from the White House, on Sunday. John Cornyn, Susan Collins, Ted Cruz, Rick Scott and Tim Scott were among the attendees seen leaving the event.

He later placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington. Trump saluted the tomb as a military bugler played "Taps".