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Trump prepares fresh tariffs on dozens of countries: Report
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World

Trump prepares fresh tariffs on dozens of countries: Report

Trump prepares fresh tariffs on dozens of countries: Report

US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign an executive order related to Utah protected lands, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on Jul 13, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper)

21 Jul 2026 07:45PM (Updated: 21 Jul 2026 07:50PM)
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US President Donald Trump is poised to unleash fresh tariffs on dozens of countries as soon as this week, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday (Jul 21), with his temporary 10 per cent global tariff scheduled to expire on Friday.

The FT said the most immediate new duties are expected to be on a par with the 10 per cent tariffs currently in place, but the administration was also working on other investigations that could grant it the legal authority to propose higher duties.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

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Source: Reuters/ec

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Donald Trump United States tariffs
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