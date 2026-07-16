US unveils new 25% tariff on certain imports from Brazil

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday (Jul 15) announced a new tariff on various imports from Brazil, after a year-long investigation into the Latin American giant's trade and other policies.

The 25 per cent tariff is set to take effect Jul 22, a senior US official told reporters.

But a range of products, including beef, coffee and certain aircraft parts, would be exempted, the official added.

The exclusions also cover certain goods that the United States does not produce.

"Brazil's unfair trading practices have prevented US workers and producers from accessing this important market," US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement.

"We remain open to continuing negotiations with Brazil to bring about long-needed changes to the problems identified in this investigation," he added.

In earlier findings, the US investigation deemed that certain practices by Brazil were "unreasonable or discriminatory and burden or restrict US commerce".

The latest move also comes as President Donald Trump's administration pushes to rebuild his economic agenda after the US Supreme Court in February struck down a swath of his global tariffs.

The Brazil tariffs were justified under Section 301 of the Trade Act, and the Trump administration this year initiated other probes using the same authority.