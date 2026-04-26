Trump safe after shooting at White House Correspondents' Dinner, suspect in custody

WASHINGTON: US Secret Service agents bundled Donald Trump from the stage as shots rang out Saturday evening (Apr 25) at a media gala, in what the president later described as an attack by a "would-be assassin".

Armed guards opened fire at the gunman who charged through security checkpoint just outside the ballroom of the hotel where Trump, first lady Melania Trump, many senior government officials and hundreds of other black-tie guests had gathered.

People dived under tables in chaotic scenes as Secret Service teams swarmed into the glitzy White House Correspondents' Association Dinner held annually at the Washington Hilton in the US capital.

"A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service," Trump told a press conference at the White House shortly after the incident.

"They seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too," he said, after posting a video of the gunman sprinting past security as guards drew their weapons.

The man was detained at the scene.