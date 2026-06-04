‘We need to do even more’: World Food Programme calls for greater response to Ebola outbreak

The ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is spreading faster than humanitarian responders can contain, the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) has warned.

While frontline health workers and aid agencies have been working around the clock since the outbreak was officially declared on May 15, its scale and complexity require an even greater response, said WFP country director David Stevenson.

Delivering aid in eastern DRC remains complicated, Stevenson noted.

"That region is very challenged by (food) insecurity, conflict, displacement and governance challenges, and that means access is very difficult," he told CNA.

"There are a number of armed groups and other groups involved in eastern DRC … Our role in terms of humanitarian diplomacy, opening up access is constantly challenged. And it's even more challenging now that we have these new areas of Ebola, which are equally or even more difficult to access.”

Stevenson was speaking to CNA on Wednesday (Jun 3) after travelling to the city of Bunia, along with the World Health Organization’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Bunia is the capital of Ituri province in northeastern DRC, which lies at the heart of the outbreak of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever.

Some 321 cases have now been confirmed in the country, including 48 deaths, while nine confirmed cases have been registered in neighbouring Uganda, including one fatality.

While the Ebola outbreak is concentrated in Africa, its designation as a public health emergency has triggered precautionary measures worldwide, including in Asia.

The current outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain, for which there are no approved vaccines or drugs.