US, EU lock in trade deal; US official sees auto tariff relief in weeks

WASHINGTON: The United States and the European Union on Thursday (Aug 21) locked in a framework trade deal reached last month that includes a 15 per cent US tariff on most EU imports, including autos, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and lumber.

In a three-and-a-half-page joint statement, the two sides listed the commitments made, including the EU's pledge to eliminate tariffs on all US industrial goods and to provide preferential market access for a wide range of US seafood and agricultural goods.

Washington will take steps to reduce the current 27.5 per cent US tariffs on cars and car parts, a huge burden for European carmakers, once Brussels introduces the legislation needed to enact promised tariff cuts on US goods, it said.

US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the deal on Jul 27 at Trump's luxury golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, after an hour-long meeting that followed months of negotiations.

The two leaders met again this week as part of negotiations aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine, with both lauding their trade framework deal as a historic accomplishment. The joint statement said the deal could be expanded over time to cover additional areas and further improve market access.