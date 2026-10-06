Euro slides as concerns about French debt mount

STOCKS ADVANCE

Stocks meanwhile were broadly higher, with the tech-focused Nasdaq closing at a new record, driven by advances in stocks linked to artificial intelligence.



Shares in SpaceX jumped by 7.6 per cent while those in Meta rose by 1.9 per cent.



However, analysts worry the market's gains are being driven by an increasingly narrow slice of stocks.



"The market appears increasingly fragile, but we are only eight days away from what many view as the official start of earnings season when many of the big banks report," said Justin Bergner of Gabelli Funds.



Paris was dragged lower on worries about bond yields as well as a nearly 10 per cent drop in Schneider Electric shares after the company unveiled a US$22.6 billion all-cash deal to buy the US engineering software specialist PTC.



Oil prices ended lower Monday after an earlier agreement among G7 countries, in coordination with the International Energy Agency, to immediately release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil to ease supply concerns caused by the US-Iran war.



But Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser on Monday described oil stockpiles as "scarily thin" as the European winter looms.



Exports of Middle East oil, excluding Iran, surpassed their pre-war levels last week despite attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to data from the maritime tracking firm Kpler.



However supplies of some products like diesel remain tight due to refineries damaged during the conflict in the Middle East as well as Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities.