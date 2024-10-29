Europe fears shift in domestic politics, security situation if Trump returns to office

BRUSSELS: With the United States’ presidential election a mere week away, many European countries are nervous about the prospect of the return of former president Donald Trump to the White House.

They believe a win for the Republican nominee on Nov 5 could signal the US’ pivot towards authoritarianism and in turn, embolden populist and nationalist leaders within and beyond the continent.

This comes amid a rise in popularity of Europe's far-right political parties.

“Trump has very clearly stated his preference towards working with ‘strongman’, Christian-leaning, anti-immigration leaders in Europe,” noted Majda Ruge, senior policy fellow at think tank European Council on Foreign Relations.