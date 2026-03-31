Finland's icebreaker ships prove vital as melting Arctic ice opens shipping routes, fuels global rivalry

BUILT FOR FROZEN SEAS

Icebreakers are engineered to operate in the harshest maritime conditions.

Built with reinforced steel hulls far thicker than standard merchant ships, they use powerful engines to ride up onto ice sheets and crush them under their weight.

This allows them to carve navigable paths through Arctic waters for other vessels to follow.

Icebreakers have existed since the late 19th century, with Finland emerging as a global hub for their development.

Finnish icebreaker design company Railo Technology (Railotech), formerly known as Aker Arctic, is among the firms leading innovation in the field, adapting designs to meet the challenges of an Arctic warming three times faster than the global average.

While thinning ice is making the region more accessible, increasingly erratic weather conditions are also creating new navigational risks, said Arto Uuskallio, head of sales and marketing at Railotech.

“The icebreakers have to be more capable of operating in open waters and in high seas,” he noted.