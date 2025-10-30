France to charge Louvre heist suspects with theft and conspiracy

PARIS: Two men arrested over the jewel heist at France's Louvre museum this month will be charged with theft and criminal conspiracy, the Paris prosecutor said Wednesday (Oct 29).

Dozens of detectives have been on the trail of four thieves who used a cherry-picker truck and cutting gear to break into a first-floor gallery at the world-renowned museum, then fled with jewellery estimated to be worth more than $102 million.

The suspects were to be brought before magistrates with a view to "charging them with organised theft, which carries a 15-year prison sentence", and criminal conspiracy, punishable by 10 years, prosecutor Laure Beccuau told a press conference, adding that the men had "partially admitted to the charges".

The jewels stolen on the morning of October 19 have "not yet been recovered", Beccuau said.

"I want to maintain hope that they will be recovered," she added.

The two men, arrested in the Paris region, are suspected of entering the Louvre's Apollo Gallery to seize the jewels, while their accomplices remained outside, according to the prosecutor.

One is 34 years old, of Algerian nationality, living in France. He was identified thanks to DNA traces found on one of the scooters used to flee after the heist.

The second suspect is 39 years old and was born and lived in the Paris suburb of Aubervilliers. He was an unlicensed taxi driver.

Both were known to the police for having committed thefts.

One suspect was arrested as he was about to board a plane for Algeria at the capital's Charles de Gaulle airport, with no return ticket.

The second was apprehended shortly afterwards near his home, and "there is no evidence to suggest that he was planning to go abroad", the prosecutor said.