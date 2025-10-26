Two suspects arrested in Louvre jewel heist

PARIS: French authorities have detained two of the suspected robbers believed to have stolen precious crown jewels from the Louvre in a museum heist that stunned the world, officials said Sunday (Oct 26).

A swarm of investigators had been mobilised to track down the thieves who robbed the famous museum in broad daylight on October 19, making off with jewellery worth an estimated US$102 million in just a few minutes.

The two suspects were known to the police for committing thefts, a source close the case said, adding that they were in their thirties and from Seine-Saint-Denis, a region just outside Paris.

The same source said one of the men had been arrested at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport where he was about to board a plane for Algeria.

The two men were taken into custody on suspicion of organised theft and criminal conspiracy. They could be held for up to 96 hours.