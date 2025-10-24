How a German freight lift became an unexpected social media star in the Louvre heist

BERLIN: Forget France - the Louvre Museum jewellery heist was a classic case of German efficiency.

Photos of a German-made freight lift that the thieves used in a lightning-fast daylight heist at the Louvre have gone viral. And its manufacturer is now riding high on the unexpected endorsement.

Alexander Böcker, the managing director and third-generation owner of Böcker Maschinenwerke GmbH, told The Associated Press that when he and his wife saw the images online, they were “shocked that our lift had been misused for this robbery”.

“Once the initial shock had subsided, black humour took over,” he wrote in an email to the AP.