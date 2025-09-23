France joins other Western nations in recognizing Palestinian state

UNITED NATIONS: France recognised a Palestinian state at a world summit in New York on Monday (Sep 22), nearly two years into the war in Gaza, joining Britain, Canada and other Western allies who made the same historic move on Sunday and were rebuked by Israel.

While the announcement at the event convened by France and Saudi Arabia could boost the morale of Palestinians in their long search for statehood, it was not expected to deliver change on the ground.

The most far-right government in Israel's history has declared there will be no Palestinian state as it pushes on with its fight against militant group Hamas in Gaza following the Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people.

Israel has become increasingly isolated and drawn global condemnation over its military conduct in Gaza, where more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to local health authorities. In recent weeks, Israel has begun a long-threatened ground assault on Gaza City with few prospects for a ceasefire.

"We must pave the way for peace," French President Emmanuel Macron said at the beginning of a planned three-hour session at the United Nations.

"We must do everything within our power to preserve the very possibility of a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security," he said before announcing the diplomatic move drawing lengthy applause from the audience.

Macron outlined a framework for a "renewed Palestinian Authority" under which France would open an embassy subject to factors such as reforms, a ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages taken from Israel and held by Hamas in Gaza.

Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg and San Marino were also expected to recognise a Palestinian state on Monday ahead of this week's UN General Assembly, after Australia, Britain, Canada and Portugal did so at the weekend. Malta made the announcement earlier on Monday.