France arrests five new suspects in Louvre heist probe: Prosecutor

PARIS: French police have arrested five more people, including a prime suspect, over this month's daring Louvre museum jewellery robbery, the Paris prosecutor said on Thursday (Oct 30).

"We had him in our sights," Laure Beccuau said of the main suspect, adding that none of the loot worth an estimated US$102 million had been found.

DNA evidence linked the main suspect to the theft, Beccuau said, suggesting he was among the four-man team that carried out the brazen Oct 19 heist.

"As for the other individuals who are in police custody, they are people who may be able to provide us with information about the course of events," she said, adding it was "too early" to give additional details about the suspects.

The five detentions took place on Wednesday in and around Paris, particularly in Seine-Saint-Denis, a region just outside the French capital.