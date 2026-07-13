France powers down nuclear reactors over heatwave

SECOND SHUTDOWN IN WEEKS

The economy ministry on Saturday issued an exemption to the temperature limits for the heating of the Rhone around the Bugey plant "to ensure the security of the power grid", valid until Jul 20.

The shutdowns are the second time in recent weeks that EDF has had to stop nuclear reactors due to extreme heat, after a record-breaking heatwave hit France in June.

On Sunday, the third heatwave to sweep the country since May saw more than a third of France under the national weather service's highest heat alert.

More than 25 million people were experiencing temperatures that forecasters said could reach up to 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit), according to an AFP tally based on population data.

The heatwave has forced tourist hotspots to shut early, led to event cancellations and shortened a stage on the Tour de France. Wildfires have proliferated and deaths by drowning have spiked amid the heat.

Since the end of May, France has been hit hard by repeated episodes of intense heat, which have caused excess mortality and exposed problems with infrastructure maladapted to extreme weather, the increasing frequency of which scientists have linked to man-made climate change.