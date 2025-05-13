Freed Israeli-American hostage leaves Gaza, Israel says no ceasefire

CAIRO/JERUSALEM: An Israeli-American hostage crossed into Israel on Monday (May 12) after his release by Hamas amid a pause in fighting in Gaza, the Israeli military said, but there was no deal on a wider truce or hostage releases as monitors warned of famine in the devastated enclave.



Israel's military said it had received Edan Alexander after the International Committee of the Red Cross said it had facilitated his safe transfer from 19 months of captivity to Israeli authorities.



Alexander was the last American held by Hamas, and Israel's Channel 12 said his condition was "low", without citing a source.



Al Jazeera television showed a photograph of him standing next to masked fighters and a Red Cross official. Unlike in previous hostage releases, he was wearing civilian clothes.



Fighting halted at midday in Gaza after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would pause its operations to allow safe passage for the hostage release.