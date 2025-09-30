Gazan journalists risk lives to cover war amid Israeli ban on foreign reporters

GAZA: As Israeli drones buzzed overhead, a grieving father stood over the grave of his daughter.

Mariam Abu Daqqa was one of five journalists killed last month in an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

The 33-year-old was one of just a few female war correspondents working in the war-torn enclave. She was also a mother, a sister and an aunt.

Mariam understood the dangers of reporting from the Palestinian territory, said her father Riyad Abu Daqqa, as he prayed at her grave.

But she was determined to document the bloodshed on the ground and convey the suffering of Gazan civilians to the world.

“After she graduated from university, she told me: 'Dad, I want to become a journalist.' I told her journalism is exhausting and very difficult,” he recalled, his voice cracking.

“She told me she had made her decision. I didn’t want to stand in her way. So, I told her: 'If this is your passion, you have my blessing'.”