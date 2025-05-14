Germany's Merz calls for western unity on Ukraine on eve of peace talks

BERLIN: Germany's new Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday (May 14) urged the West not to be divided on Ukraine and said he was working to ensure unity between allies in Europe and the United States on how to end the war.
In his first major speech to parliament since taking office last week, Merz said the West could not accept a dictated peace for Ukraine or a submission to the status quo achieved by Russian military forces.
He was speaking a day before Ukrainian and Russian delegates could meet for peace talks in Istanbul, more than three years after the start of the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.
After winning elections in February, Merz has promised to give Germany a bigger role on the global stage and beef up its military through more defence spending. Though he has publicly castigated US President Donald Trump's administration as an unreliable ally, in Wednesday's speech he thanked Trump for his support in pushing for a ceasefire in Ukraine.
"Such a ceasefire can open a window in which peace negotiations become possible," he told parliament.
"It is of paramount importance that the political West does not allow itself to be divided, and therefore I will make every effort to continue to achieve the greatest possible unity between our European and American partners."
"This terrible war and its outcome will not only determine the fate of Ukraine," he added. "The outcome of this war will determine whether law and order will continue to prevail in Europe and the world, or whether tyranny, military force, and the sheer right of the strongest will prevail."
Still, strengthening the German military is a top priority, Merz said.
"The government will provide all the financial resources that the Bundeswehr needs in order to become the strongest conventional army in Europe," he said.
In his speech, Merz took blunt aim at Russia, accusing it of involvement in state-sponsored killings and poisoning in European cities, cyber attacks and the destruction of infrastructure, including undersea cables.
Merz was speaking as German prosecutors announced the arrest of three Ukrainians for their suspected involvement in the shipment of exploding parcels, after a series of fires at European courier depots pointed to suspected Russian sabotage.
Security officials told Reuters the exploding parcels were part of a test run for a Russian plot to trigger explosions on cargo flights to the United States. Russia has denied this and other accusations by Western countries of sabotage plots.
The growing closeness between Russia and China was also concerning, Merz added.
In a wide-ranging speech, Merz also rattled through his government's policy priorities, from boosting growth in Europe's largest economy to hardening its stance on migration. He stressed the latter would be done within the parameters of EU agreements, seeking to dispel fears that Germany would act unilaterally.