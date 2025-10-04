Hamas agrees to parts of Trump's Gaza plan, will release hostages

TRUMP PLAN 'A WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY,' UN AID CHIEF SAYS

Israel blocked Gaza City's main road on Thursday and has told its million residents to flee south, warning it was their last chance to escape a major offensive. The United Nations has repeatedly said that nowhere in Gaza is safe.



"President Trump's Gaza initiative opens a window of opportunity. It offers both a chance for Palestinians to receive life-saving aid at the scale urgently needed, and to bring the hostages home," UN aid chief Tom Fletcher said in a statement on Friday. "We are ready and eager to act."



Trump’s plan calls for aid to Gaza to be distributed without interference by neutral international groups, with the UN promising 170,000 metric tons ready to enter.



Israel began its offensive in Gaza after the Oct 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken as hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. Israel says 48 hostages remain, 20 of whom are alive. Israel's military campaign has killed more than 66,000 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities.