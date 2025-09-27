Hamas says it has not received Trump plan as Israel expands Gaza City assault

CAIRO: Hamas has not received US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, the Palestinian group which runs the enclave said on Saturday (Sep 27) as Israeli forces expanded their assault on Gaza City.

The comments came after Israeli newspaper Haaretz cited sources saying Hamas had agreed in principle to release all the Israeli hostages it holds in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops under Trump's plan.

Also included in the proposal were the end of Hamas rule in Gaza, and Israel agreeing not to annex the territory and drive out Palestinians living there, Haaretz reported.

"Hamas has not been presented with any plan," a Hamas official who asked not to be named told Reuters.

In his comments to reporters on Friday in which he said "it's looking like we have a deal on Gaza", Trump offered no details of its contents and gave no timetable. Israel has not yet made any public response to Trump's comments.

TRUMP DUE TO MEET NETANYAHU

Trump is due on Monday to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who heads a hard-right governing coalition opposed to ending the Gaza war until Hamas is destroyed.

Trump also said on Friday talks on Gaza with Middle Eastern nations were intense and would continue as long as required.

His special envoy Steve Witkoff said the US president had presented proposals to the leaders of multiple Muslim-majority countries this week that included a 21-point Middle East peace plan.