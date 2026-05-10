Hantavirus-hit cruise ship arrives in Spain's Canary Islands

GRANADILLA DE ABONA, Spain: A cruise ship hit with a deadly hantavirus outbreak arrived in Spain's Canary Islands on Sunday (May 10), where most of the nearly 150 people on board will be evacuated and flown home after weeks at sea.

The Dutch-flagged MV Hondius arrived near the Spanish port of Granadilla escorted by a Civil Guard vessel, AFP journalists reported, confirmed by data from the maritime tracking service VesselFinder.

Passengers and some of the crew are expected to evacuate before the ship, where an outbreak of hantavirus led to the deaths of three people, continues on its way to the Netherlands.

Three passengers from the ship - a Dutch husband and wife and a German woman - have died, while others have fallen sick with the rare disease, which usually spreads among rodents.

The only hantavirus type that can transmit from person to person - the Andes virus - has been confirmed among those who have tested positive, fuelling international concern.

"We classify everybody on board as what we call a high-risk contact," WHO's epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention director Maria Van Kerkhove said Saturday.

But the risk to the general public and the people of the Canaries remained low, she added.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who arrived in Spain on Saturday and is expected to oversee the ship evacuation, gave the same assurance and thanked the people of Tenerife for their solidarity.

"I need you to hear me clearly," Tedros wrote in an open letter to the people of Tenerife on Saturday: "This is not another COVID."

After arriving in Tenerife, he said he was confident the operation would be a success. "Spain is ready and prepared," he told reporters.