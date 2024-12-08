NYC mayor says suspect identified in UnitedHealth executive's murder

NEW YORK: Authorities have identified the man suspected of killing UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson and are closing in on him, New York City Mayor Eric Adams was quoted as saying on Saturday (Dec 7) by the New York Post.

"The net is tightening," Adams told reporters at a Police Athletic League holiday party in Harlem, according to the Post. He declined to name the suspect.

Thompson, 50, who became CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit in April 2021, was shot in the back around 6:45am local time on Wednesday in what police described as a targeted attack by a masked assailant lying in wait.

The murder occurred just before the company's annual investor conference at the Hilton Hotel on Sixth Avenue.