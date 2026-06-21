Spain swelters in first official heatwave of 2026

MADRID: Tourists and locals in Madrid struggled to cope with temperatures reaching up to 40°C on Sunday (Jun 21) as the first official heatwave of 2026 set in, and authorities warned of overexposure to the sun and an increased risk of wildfires.

Haily San Cesario, a 22-year-old engineer visiting Madrid's El Rastro flea market from Miami said: "I'm dressed all in white because it's so hot, and I'm carrying my little electric fan everywhere I go."

Aemet, the state-run weather forecaster, said 13 of Spain's 17 regions are on orange alert for heat on Sunday, while the Basque Country, in the northwest, is on red alert, the highest level. The heatwave will continue until Thursday.

"The heat really is exhausting," said Madrid resident Ana Garces, a 49-year-old social educator also visiting the market.

The head of SNCF, the French state-owned railway operator on Sunday, advised vulnerable people against taking the train during the heatwave, which on Saturday prompted a partial alcohol ban in France, nationwide warnings in Germany and the closure of a football fan zone in Spain.

The severe heat brought renewed concerns of its impact on people's health, particularly the elderly.