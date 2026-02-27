Hillary Clinton calls for Trump to testify as she faces US House Epstein panel

SEX TRAFFICKING

Bill Clinton has acknowledged flying on Epstein's plane several times in the early 2000s for Clinton Foundation-related humanitarian work, but said he never visited Epstein's private Caribbean island.



Maxwell, 64, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking.



She appeared via video-link before the House Oversight Committee earlier this month but refused to answer questions, invoking her Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate herself.



Her attorney, David Markus, said Maxwell would be prepared to speak publicly if granted clemency by Trump.



Epstein cultivated a network of powerful business executives, politicians, celebrities and academics.



The release of the Epstein case files has had repercussions around the globe, including the arrests in Britain of former prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson, the ex-ambassador to the United States.



A number of prominent Americans have had their reputations damaged by their friendships with Epstein and have resigned their positions, but so far Maxwell is the only person who has been convicted of a crime in connection with late financier.