Ex-US Treasury chief Summers quits Harvard over Epstein ties

"STATEMENT OF REGRET"

"You will have seen my statement of regret expressing my shame with respect to what I did in communication with Mr Epstein," he said.



In November 2025, Summers said he was "stepping back" from public commitments after Congress released emails showing close communication between him and Epstein.



"I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr Epstein," Summers said at the time in a statement to US media.



Summers also previously resigned from the board of the OpenAI foundation over the disclosures.



The mere mention of someone's name in the Epstein files does not, in itself, imply any wrongdoing by that person. However, the documents made public show at the very least connections between Epstein or his circle and certain public figures who have often downplayed - or even denied - the existence of such ties.