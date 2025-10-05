Hundreds arrested at London protest against ban on pro-Palestinian group

LONDON: British police arrested more than 400 people at a pro-Palestinian protest in central London on Saturday (Oct 4), where demonstrators defied government calls to cancel rallies following a deadly attack at a Manchester synagogue.
The demonstration, held in Trafalgar Square, protested the government’s decision to ban Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws. Organisers refused police and government requests to call it off after Thursday’s synagogue attack that killed two people.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged restraint earlier in the day, writing on X: “This is a moment of mourning. It is not a time to stoke tension and cause further pain.”
HUNDREDS DETAINED IN CENTRAL LONDON
Police said 442 people were arrested for declaring support for Palestine Action, about half the number detained at a similar protest last month. Officers also arrested six people who unfurled a banner on Westminster Bridge outside Parliament.
Crowds of more than 1,000 chanted “shame on you” as protesters were carried away by police. “We have a right to protest — Palestine Action is not violent and should never have been banned,” said activist Angie Zelter.
HEIGHTENED SECURITY
Police warned the protest diverted officers from increased patrols around synagogues and mosques after the Manchester attack.
Defend Our Juries, the group behind the rally, condemned the synagogue attack and said police resources should instead focus on protecting Jewish and Muslim communities.
BACKDROP OF TENSIONS
The UK has seen a rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes amid protests over Israel’s war in Gaza, now in its second year.
The conflict began when Hamas militants attacked Israel in October 2023. U.S. President Donald Trump has since urged Israel to halt its bombardment of Gaza after Hamas signaled willingness to release hostages and accept parts of a ceasefire plan.