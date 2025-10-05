Hundreds arrested at London protest against ban on pro-Palestinian group

LONDON: British police arrested more than 400 people at a pro-Palestinian protest in central London on Saturday (Oct 4), where demonstrators defied government calls to cancel rallies following a deadly attack at a Manchester synagogue.

The demonstration, held in Trafalgar Square, protested the government’s decision to ban Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws. Organisers refused police and government requests to call it off after Thursday’s synagogue attack that killed two people.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged restraint earlier in the day, writing on X: “This is a moment of mourning. It is not a time to stoke tension and cause further pain.”

HUNDREDS DETAINED IN CENTRAL LONDON

Police said 442 people were arrested for declaring support for Palestine Action, about half the number detained at a similar protest last month. Officers also arrested six people who unfurled a banner on Westminster Bridge outside Parliament.

Crowds of more than 1,000 chanted “shame on you” as protesters were carried away by police. “We have a right to protest — Palestine Action is not violent and should never have been banned,” said activist Angie Zelter.