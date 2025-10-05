Activists allege Greta Thunberg mistreated as flotilla detainees arrive in Turkey

ANKARA: More than 130 pro-Palestinian activists detained by Israel for joining a Gaza aid flotilla arrived in Turkey on Saturday (Oct 4), with two claiming that Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was mistreated during her detention.
Israel, which intercepted the flotilla earlier this week, denied the allegations, calling reports of mistreatment “complete lies.”
The Turkish foreign ministry said the deportees included 36 Turkish nationals and citizens from the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Morocco, Italy, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Mauritania, Switzerland, Tunisia and Jordan.
A total of 137 activists landed at Istanbul Airport on Saturday, part of a wider group of more than 450 detained after Israel seized around 40 boats attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.
‘TREATED TERRIBLY,’ SAY ACTIVISTS
Malaysian activist Hazwani Helmi, 28, told Reuters the detainees were “treated like animals” and said Thunberg had been shoved and forced to wear an Israeli flag during her detention.
“It was a disaster,” Helmi said, adding that food and water were scarce and that personal belongings and medication were confiscated.
American activist Windfield Beaver, 43, said Thunberg was “used as propaganda,” alleging she was pushed into a room as far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived.
Israel’s foreign ministry wrote on X that all detainees were “safe and in good health,” and that officials were working to complete the remaining deportations “as quickly as possible.” It also accused some flotilla members of obstructing the process, without evidence.
ITALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER DEMANDS RIGHTS RESPECTED
Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said 26 Italians were aboard the Turkish Airlines flight, while another 15 remained in Israeli custody pending expulsion.
“I have once again given instructions to the Italian Embassy in Tel Aviv to ensure that the remaining compatriots are treated with respect for their rights,” Tajani said on X.
Four Italian parliamentarians from the flotilla arrived in Rome on Friday. One of them, Arturo Scotto, told reporters: “Those who were acting legally were the people aboard those boats; those who acted illegally were those who prevented them from reaching Gaza.”
Fellow lawmaker Benedetta Scuderi said participants were “brutally stopped” and “brutally taken hostage.”
ISRAEL REJECTS ABUSE CLAIMS
Israeli rights group Adalah, which is representing several detainees, said some activists were denied access to lawyers, water and toilets, and forced to kneel with their hands zip-tied for hours.
Israel’s foreign ministry dismissed the account. “All of Adalah’s claims are complete lies,” a spokesperson said. “All detainees were given access to water, food and restrooms; they were not denied legal counsel, and all their rights were fully upheld.”
The flotilla, the latest challenge to Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, set sail in late August. Israeli officials have described the mission as a “political stunt” and warned it against breaching what they call a lawful blockade.