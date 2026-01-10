EU top diplomat says Iran authorities 'afraid of own people'

BRUSSELS: The European Union's top diplomat on Friday (Jan 9) condemned the "heavy-handed" response by Iranian authorities to protests, as Brussels demanded internet access be restored in the country.

"The Iranian people are fighting for their future. By ignoring their rightful demands, the regime shows its true colours," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X.



"Images from Tehran reveal a disproportionate and heavy-handed response by the security forces."



She said that "any violence against peaceful demonstrators is unacceptable."



"Shutting down the internet while violently suppressing protests exposes a regime afraid of its own people," Kallas wrote.