Iran supreme leader signals crackdown coming as protesters are 'ruining their own streets' for Trump

DUBAI: Iran signalled on Friday (Jan 9) that security forces would crack down on protesters, directly challenging US President Donald Trump’s pledge to support those peacefully demonstrating as the death toll rose to at least 50.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed Trump as having hands "stained with the blood of Iranians" as supporters shouted "Death to America!" in footage aired by Iranian state television. State media later repeatedly referred to demonstrators as "terrorists", setting the stage for a violent crackdown like those that have followed other nationwide protests in recent years.

Protesters are "ruining their own streets ... in order to please the president of the United States", Khamenei said to a crowd at his compound in Tehran. “Because he said that he would come to their aid. He should pay attention to the state of his own country instead.”

Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei separately vowed that punishment for protesters "will be decisive, maximum and without any legal leniency".

There was no immediate response from Washington, though Trump has repeated his pledge to strike Iran if protesters are killed, a threat that's taken on greater significance after the US military raid that seized Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.

INTERNET CUT OFF

Despite Iran’s theocracy cutting off the nation from the internet and international telephone calls, short online videos shared by activists purported to show protesters chanting against Iran’s government around bonfires as debris littered the streets in the capital, Tehran, and other areas into Friday morning.

Iranian state media alleged "terrorist agents" of the US and Israel set fires and sparked violence. It also said there were "casualties", without elaborating.

The full scope of the demonstrations couldn’t be immediately determined due to the communications blackout, though it represented yet another escalation in protests that began over Iran’s ailing economy and that has morphed into the most significant challenge to the government in several years. The protests have intensified steadily since beginning Dec 28.

The protests also represented the first test of whether the Iranian public could be swayed by Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, whose fatally ill father fled Iran just before the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Pahlavi, who called for the protests on Thursday night, similarly has called for demonstrations at 8pm Friday.

Demonstrations have included cries in support of the shah, something that could bring a death sentence in the past but now underlines the anger fueling the protests that began over Iran’s ailing economy.