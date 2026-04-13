Iran’s World Cup participation in doubt as politics divide diaspora in US

NEW YORK: Iran’s participation in the upcoming FIFA World Cup is facing fresh uncertainty, as escalating tensions with the United States, one of the host nations, threaten to spill into the sport.

A fragile ceasefire between the two countries is now under strain, after Washington announced plans for a naval blockade starting on Monday (Apr 13) targeting Iranian ports and traffic linked to the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The developments have raised questions over whether Iran’s national team will be able to play matches on American soil.

The 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted across the US, Canada and Mexico, will be the largest in history, featuring 48 teams. Iran is scheduled to play group matches in the US against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt.

It is the first time a host nation is at war with one of its participants in the lead-up to the competition.

PRIDE AND CONNECTION TO HOME

For some Iranian-Americans, football is a link to home.

Amir S, who moved to the US at a young age, said the sport helps him stay connected to his roots and family in Iran.

“You know, sports just sort of brings people together,” he told CNA.

Amir has spent hundreds of dollars securing 12 tickets to watch Iran’s national team, known as Team Melli, at the tournament, which begins in June.

For supporters like him, the World Cup represents a rare opportunity to celebrate national pride.

But whether Iran will take to the pitch in the US remains unclear.