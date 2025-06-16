Iran lauds 'new method' as missiles hit Israel's Tel Aviv, Haifa

TEL AVIV: Iranian missiles struck Israel's Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa before dawn on Monday (Jun 16), destroying homes and fuelling concerns among world leaders at this week's G7 meeting that the battle between the two old enemies could lead to a broader regional conflict.

At least 5 people were killed in the latest Iranian strikes, national emergency service said, bringing Israel's death toll to at least 18 since Friday. At least 100 more were wounded in the overnight strikes, part of a wave of attacks by Tehran in retaliation for Israel's pre-emptive strikes targeting Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Search and location operations were underway in Haifa where around 30 people were wounded, emergency authorities said, as dozens of first responders rushed to the strike zones. Fires were seen burning at a power plant near the port, media reported.

Video footage showed several missiles over Tel Aviv and explosions could be heard there and over Jerusalem. Several residential buildings in a densely populated neighbourhood of Tel Aviv were destroyed in a strike that blew out the windows of hotels and other nearby homes just a few hundred meters from the US Embassy branch in the city. The US ambassador said the building sustained minor damage, but there were no injuries to personnel.