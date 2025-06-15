Trump says Iran and Israel will have peace 'soon'

WASHINGTON: Iran and Israel will have peace "soon", US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Sunday (Jun 15), adding that there were many unspecified meetings happening and that the two countries should make a deal.

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, killing scores.

"Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal," Trump said on Truth Social, adding that "we will have peace, soon".



Trump did not offer any details about the meetings or evidence of progress toward peace. His assertion contradicted comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said on Saturday that Israel's campaign against Iran would intensify.

Trump also told a news network on Sunday it remains possible the United States will become involved in the Iran-Israel conflict and that he would be "open" to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin being a mediator.

"It's possible we could get involved" in the ongoing battle between the Middle East arch-foes, Trump said in an interview, according to ABC News which said the Republican president stressed that the United States is "not at this moment" involved in the military action.

As for Putin being a potential mediator in the conflict, "he is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it", Trump told an ABC News reporter.