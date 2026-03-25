Iran rejects Trump's talk of negotiations as it exchanges airstrikes with Israel

CAIRO: Israel and Iran exchanged airstrikes on Wednesday (Mar 25), as Iran again rejected President Donald Trump's claim that the United States was in negotiations to end the war, saying the US is negotiating with itself.

The rejection of negotiations by the unified command of the Iranian Armed Forces, which is dominated by the hardline elite Revolutionary Guards, comes amid reports that the US has sent a 15-point plan for discussion to Tehran.

"Has the level of your inner struggle reached the stage of you (Trump) negotiating with yourself?" the top spokesperson for Iran's joint military command, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, said on Iranian state TV.

"People like us can never get along with people like you."

"As we have always said ... no one like us will make a deal with you. Not now. Not ever."