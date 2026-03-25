Iran still reviewing US proposal despite negative initial response, senior Iranian official says

DUBAI: Iran is still reviewing a US proposal to end the war in the Gulf, despite an initial response that was negative, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday (Mar 25), indicating that Tehran had so far stopped short of rejecting it outright.

Publicly, Iranian officials poured withering scorn on the prospect of any negotiations with the administration of US President Donald Trump. But an apparent delay in delivering a formal response to Pakistan, which delivered a 15-point proposal on behalf of Washington, appeared to signal that at least some figures in Tehran may be considering it.

The senior Iranian official's comments that the proposal was still under review - though the initial response was "not positive" - appeared to contradict a report by Iran's Press TV that cited an unidentified official as saying Iran had rejected it.

A senior Pakistani security official said that Pakistan had followed up with Iran's foreign minister and was still awaiting a formal reply.

A second Pakistani source said: "The Iranians told us they will get back to us tonight. The media is reporting they’ve said no. But we have not received any official confirmation from Iran. So we are just waiting. They are all underground and communication is big challenge."

Another senior Iranian official had earlier confirmed that Tehran had received a proposal and said that talks, if they went ahead, could be held in either Pakistan or Türkiye.