Netanyahu says Israel ready to 'return to battle at any moment' against Iran

Netanyahu had set the elimination or at least severe degradation of Iran's nuclear programme as a central goal of the war, describing it as an "existential threat" to Israel.



He had also called to degrade Iran's ballistic missile capabilities, weaken or potentially topple the Iranian regime and curb Tehran's regional influence by targeting its network of allied groups.



In his televised statement, Netanyahu spoke about the war's achievements.



"We destroyed not only existing missiles, but also the factories that produce them. Iran is now firing what remains in its stockpile and that stockpile is steadily dwindling," he said.



"We have severely damaged Iran's nuclear programme, destroying critical infrastructure and centrifuge facilities," he said, adding that Israel would ensure that the enriched uranium is removed from Iran.



"We have crippled the financial and weapons production networks of the Revolutionary Guards," he said, adding that the campaign had also hit Iran's steel plants, petrochemical complexes and transport infrastructure.



"We have dealt a severe blow to the regime’s apparatus of repression. We have eliminated thousands of its operatives and demonstrated that we can reach them anywhere," the premier said.



Netanyahu also hailed Israel's cooperation with the United States in the war.



"Together, we launched a historic operation - the largest the Middle East has ever seen," he said.



"Such a partnership between Israel and the United States against our greatest enemy is also unprecedented."