Israelis weary but prepared for possible Iran strikes 

In Israel, the war killed 30 people and caused considerable damage, notably to a hospital and public institutions, including some army bases.



The lingering threat of war has prompted Cohen to adopt round-the-clock preparedness.



"We always have a safe place. It's actually our bedroom in our house," Cohen explained.



"We have water, we have an emergency kit, we always have things that are ready over there in case."

Israeli military spokesman Effie Defrin said in a video statement on Friday that "we are aware of the sense of uncertainty and the tension felt by the public in light of regional developments".



The military "is closely monitoring developments in Iran and remains alert and prepared to defend you", he said.



"We are operating in full coordination with our partners in order to strengthen our defensive posture," he added, emphasising that the guidelines for the public had not changed.